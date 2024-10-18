Princess Diana's nieces join Prince William at Centrepoint Awards in London

Prince William was joined by his Spencer cousins to show him support at the Centrepoints Awards.

The Prince of Wales attended the Centrepoint Awards in London as patron of the U.K.'s leading youth homelessness charity on October 16.

Prince William continues his late mother Princess Diana’s charitable legacy by taking on the role of patron for Centrepoint.

The event was also attended by Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Kitty Spencer to mark the accomplishment of young people who has made their life better after experiencing homelessness at some point in their life.

It is worth mentioning that twins Amelia and Eliza and Kitty are daughters of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood.

Moreover, Kitty also served as an ambassador for Centrepoint.

At the event Prince William addressed the audience before presenting awards to the finalist,

He said, "As Centrepoint’s Patron for almost twenty years, it has always been a great privilege to meet the young people that they, and their partners, support, tonight is no exception."

"What inspires me the most about the young people here this evening is that they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions, but they are also all contributing to the communities in which they live — be that through teaching, fundraising or volunteering," William added.