 
Geo News

Princess Diana's nieces join Prince William at Centrepoint Awards in London

The Spencer sisters made a rare appearnce to mark the notable event

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Princess Dianas nieces join Prince William at Centrepoint Awards in London
Princess Diana's nieces join Prince William at Centrepoint Awards in London

Prince William was joined by his Spencer cousins to show him support at the Centrepoints Awards.

The Prince of Wales attended the Centrepoint Awards in London as patron of the U.K.'s leading youth homelessness charity on October 16.

Prince William continues his late mother Princess Diana’s charitable legacy by taking on the role of patron for Centrepoint.

The event was also attended by Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Kitty Spencer to mark the accomplishment of young people who has made their life better after experiencing homelessness at some point in their life.

It is worth mentioning that twins Amelia and Eliza and Kitty are daughters of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood.

Moreover, Kitty also served as an ambassador for Centrepoint.

At the event Prince William addressed the audience before presenting awards to the finalist,

He said, "As Centrepoint’s Patron for almost twenty years, it has always been a great privilege to meet the young people that they, and their partners, support, tonight is no exception."

"What inspires me the most about the young people here this evening is that they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions, but they are also all contributing to the communities in which they live — be that through teaching, fundraising or volunteering," William added.

'One Direction' breaks silence on death of Liam Payne
'One Direction' breaks silence on death of Liam Payne
Selena Gomez unveils 'dark' reason why she doesn't 'sleep in my bedroom'
Selena Gomez unveils 'dark' reason why she doesn't 'sleep in my bedroom'
Led Zeppelin members admit they never held 'maliciousness' despite fights
Led Zeppelin members admit they never held 'maliciousness' despite fights
Liam Payne's former school mourns his death
Liam Payne's former school mourns his death
Snoop Dogg makes surprise appearance on 'Today': 'Snoop's country'
Snoop Dogg makes surprise appearance on 'Today': 'Snoop's country'
Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend
Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend
Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost
Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'