Brie Larson releases rare statement after hanging out with Chappell Roan

Brie Larson makes a shocking statement after meeting Chappell Roan while she hung out with Saoirse Ronan

Web Desk
October 18, 2024

Brie Larson claimed not being okay after meeting Chappell Roan while hanging out with Saoirse Ronan.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself, Ronan and their friends meeting Roan after one of her recent concerts in Europe.

In the group pictures, Larson had her arms wrapped around Roan as well as the singer's mother Kara Amstutz.

According to Daily Mail, the Captain Marvel star, who donned a pink miniskirt at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in August, and her pals were all decked out in red for Roan's The Midwest Princess Tour show.

Moreover, she wrote alongside a red heart emoji as she wrote in caption, “Simultaneously not ok and never been better,” while her cheeks were rosy red and she had a super wide grin plastered across his face.

Additionally, Larson had on a crimson red cowboy hat, which was adorned with feathers, and a black crop top that read, “I love me.”

As seen in selfies she posted on September 26, she also sported red fishnet tights covered in sparkly sequins and a leather miniskirt while she also sported black, leather cowboy boots and tied a bandana around her neck to complete her concert look.

It is worth mentioning that this came after it was reported that Larson will be making her West End debut in a revival of the Greek tragedy, Elektra, in early 2025.

