David Harbour spills beans about 'Stranger Things' series finale

David Harbour gave his approval to the Stranger Things series finale as he teased a little bit of information about it.

Harbour spilled beans regarding the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things at the Happy Sad Confused podcast’s 10th-anniversary celebration in New York City on Thursday, October 17.

In regards to this, the 49-year-old actor, who portrays Jim Hopper in the beloved Netflix show, told host Josh Horowitz and the event crowd that the cast recently read through the final episode of season 5.

According to Daily Mail, he began by saying, “Look, I'm very close to the show, so I have very strong opinions. And they may not match yours if you're a fan of the show.”

Moreover, he continued by confessing, “I'm an actor on the show. So I see the nuts and bolts.”

Additionally, he stated that “sometimes he will get very mad” at what he thinks is “a bad episode” or a season he “didn't like.”

In this regard, Harbour claimed, “I can be very critical of this show.”

However, he revealed that in season 5 episode 8, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”

Furthermore, Netflix has not announced the season 5 premiere date and Stranger Things’ first four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.