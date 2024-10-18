 
Kate Middleton's cancer sparking change in kids as Prince Louis goes off the rails

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis has reportedly caused a lot of changes to happen in the family’s dynamics

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Kate Middleton has sparked a large amount of changes within her family circle since getting diagnosed with cancer.

One of the biggest being her children, according to royal author Christopher Andersen.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Fox News Digital.

During that chat he revealed how “Big sister Charlotte is the ‘Louis-whisperer’ in the family.”

“She is best equipped to get her rambunctious little brother to behave when – as the youngest child in the family often does – Louis goes off the rails to get attention.”

However, with the cancer diagnosis having taken front-and-center for a few months, Mr Andersen admitted, “since Kate's cancer diagnosis, the children have been more sensitive to their mother's needs for a little more peace and quiet than usual.”

However, “their overall family dynamic – the hectic schedule of school, after-class activities, birthday parties, and play dates that fill the calendar – hasn't changed,” and “that continuing sense of normalcy has without doubt been key to Kate's recovery,” he also added before signing off. 

