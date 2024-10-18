King Charles disappoints royal fans in Australia with major step

King Charles has seemingly disappointed royal fans in Australia with a major step related to his health, a royal expert has claimed.



Ahead of King Charles arrival in Australia, royal expert Roya Nikkhah has claimed that the King and Camilla will not be at the races at Royal Randwick, the horse racing Australian Turf Club.

She tweeted, “The King and Queen will not be at the races tomorrow when the King Charles III stakes is run at @royalrandwick.

“Many Australian racegoers were hoping to catch a glimpse of them but Charles and Camilla, who land in Sydney tonight, will take a “down day” to rest from the journey.”

The King and Queen are undertaking an Autumn Tour from today Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024.

This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.