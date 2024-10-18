Liam Payne's shocking claims against 'One Direction'

Liam Payne thought he would've turned out worse with One Direction.



The former boyband star, 31, made the comments in a 2019 interview that is now making rounds on the internet, following his tragic death Wednesday evening.

“There’s no stop button,” he said during his appearance on Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners at the time.

“You’ve got no control over your life. That’s why I lost complete control of everything,” the 1D alum explained, referring to the 2016 exit as the band decided on an indefinite hiatus.

The For You artist found the split “really scary at first,” but was content with the split overall.

“I needed to stop. It would’ve killed me,” Payne told Ware.

Payne's solo career kicked off with his 2019 album LP1, after which he began working on a follow-up. However, he noted his struggle with breaking the habits of partying and overworking that he developed while in the group.

Yet, the singer had high hopes from his solo career.

“You’re either going to end up a crazy child star who dies at whatever age, or you’re going to live life and actually get on with it.”

“I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like ‘What do you like to do?’ I didn’t know,” he recalled.

The ongoing investigation into his death from the balcony fall has sparked conversation around his struggles, which hinted at his decline on the professional front.

An insider spilled to Daily Mail that Liam Payne was in fact dropped by his record label, Universal Music, as his solo career was floundering.



Payne’s sophomore album was reportedly put on hold before the record label cut ties and around that time, his publicity team also resigned earlier in October.

Payne was pronounced dead on site when he fell from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel on Wednesday, October 16th.

The father-of-one was on vacation with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, also with the intention to catch up with his former bandmate Niall Horan.