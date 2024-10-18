Liam Payne's ex Aliana Mawla reacts to singer's death

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend, Aliana Mawla, has paid an emotional tribute to the singer following his unexpected death.

The 26-year-old, who reportedly dated Liam following his split from Maya Henry in 2022, remembered her time with the former One Direction member by posting two snaps on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

In the first photo, Liam can be seen at a music concert, looking out over a crowd.

"I'm sorry this happened to you. I will forever love and miss you,” Aliana wrote over the image.



Alongside another snap of Liam’s "L" and "P" tattoos on each of his hands with her thumb resting in between, the internet personality penned, "Rest in paradise."

As per Elle, Liam first met Aliana in 2018 while filming the music video for his song Familiar.

For those unversed, Liam was found dead outside a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16. He was 31 years old.

