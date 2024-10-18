 
Geo News

Liam Payne's ex Aliana Mawla reacts to singer's death

Liam Payne breathed his last on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Liam Paynes ex Aliana Mawla reacts to singers death
Liam Payne's ex Aliana Mawla reacts to singer's death

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend, Aliana Mawla, has paid an emotional tribute to the singer following his unexpected death.

The 26-year-old, who reportedly dated Liam following his split from Maya Henry in 2022, remembered her time with the former One Direction member by posting two snaps on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

In the first photo, Liam can be seen at a music concert, looking out over a crowd.

"I'm sorry this happened to you. I will forever love and miss you,” Aliana wrote over the image.

Liam Paynes ex Aliana Mawla reacts to singers death

Alongside another snap of Liam’s "L" and "P" tattoos on each of his hands with her thumb resting in between, the internet personality penned, "Rest in paradise."

Liam Paynes ex Aliana Mawla reacts to singers death

As per Elle, Liam first met Aliana in 2018 while filming the music video for his song Familiar.

For those unversed, Liam was found dead outside a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16. He was 31 years old.

Princess Eugenie makes big announcement as Prince Harry buys home near her
Princess Eugenie makes big announcement as Prince Harry buys home near her
King Charles disappoints royal fans in Australia with major step
King Charles disappoints royal fans in Australia with major step
Tyra Bank hints at her major fear during Victoria's Secret walk
Tyra Bank hints at her major fear during Victoria's Secret walk
JoJo Siwa gets tricked in new prank show: Watch video
JoJo Siwa gets tricked in new prank show: Watch
Prince William breaks silence after Harry, Meghan Markle buy European home
Prince William breaks silence after Harry, Meghan Markle buy European home
Cooper Koch addresses fans' reactions to his intimate scene in 'Monsters'
Cooper Koch addresses fans' reactions to his intimate scene in 'Monsters'
Buckingham Palace slammed for ‘failing Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace slammed for ‘failing Meghan Markle
King Charles given greenlight to 'forgo' cancer treatment
King Charles given greenlight to 'forgo' cancer treatment