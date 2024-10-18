Sebastian Stan recalls being 'desperate' to play specific role in ‘Star Trek'

Sebastian Stan has recalled being “desperate” to play one specific role in J.J. Abrams directional Star Trek.



The 42-year-old actor made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he revealed that he desperately wanted to play Captain Kirk in the 2009 sci-fi reboot.

The Different Man actor shared that he even had a screen test with the director at Paramount and his manager had him do a separate photo shoot.



While dishing out more details, Stan revealed that he got “really close” to landing the part.

However, the role was eventually handed to the Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine in the film.



Apart from Star Trek, Stan, who recently starred in The Apprentice film, also unveiled that he had once auditioned for the leading role in Green Lantern.

The actor then admitted that he already knew that he won’t get the part as he was up against a "stiff competition".

For the unversed, the actors who auditioned for the leading role in the 2011 movie were Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake, and Jared Leto.