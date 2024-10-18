Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown are set to appear in the upcoming film the Electric State.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Pratt has revealed that there was a one special frequent visitor during the set of the movie.

During a panel discussion at New York Comic Con, the actor said Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi used to come "every day" on the set.

Praising the Stranger Things actress, Pratt shared, "She has such a huge heart, such a love for animals, such a love for her now-husband, Jake, who was on set every day."

He also added, "They are these totally awesome and normal people who live extraordinary lives."

Additionally, the actor shared that he and Brown became firneds fast, saying, "And I can see the person in that, because I feel kind of the same way, in a way. And so we had a great time. We became fast friends, and you can't get rid of me. Sorry."

However, Brown sweetly responded, "I'm very glad to have you as my friend."

Brown and Bongiovi, who sparked romance rumours in 2021, tied the knot secretly in May. However, the couple then hosted a lavish Italian wedding a few months later.

The Electric State is scheduled to release in March 2025 on Netflix.