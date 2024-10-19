Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

Sean "Diddy" Combs was a huge fan of Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, amid the recent controversy going on revolving around the disgraced music mogul, Combs’ former representative stated that the royal members never accepted an invitation the any of his star-studded parties.

Rob Shuter, Combs’ former publicist from 2002 to 2004, told BBC News he was asked to invite William and Harry to the rapper’s events "more than 10 times."

However, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex never accepted the invitations, despite Combs "offering to cover their travel, lodging and even pay for their security," Shuter further told the outlet.

"Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," he mentioned, adding, "[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world.”

Also making a rather disturbing revelation, Shuter also stated that Combs, who is currently in jail for the charges of s** trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, kept "framed pictures" of the Prince William and Prince Harry, in his New York apartment.