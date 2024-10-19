 
Liam Payne reportedly kicked out of hotel days before his death: Sources

The 'One Direction' alum lost his life at the age of 30 after falling from a multiple-story hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Web Desk
October 19, 2024

Before Liam Payne's untimely death, the singer encountered challenges in Argentina.

An insider close to People magazine, reported that prior to the One Direction singer's fall from tha multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, he was "kicked out" of another hotel, the Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires.

Another source claimed that the singer-songwriter was asked to move out of the hotel "because he was being a nuisance and disturbing the other guests and appeared intoxicated."

The communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry revealed to the outlet that Payne "jumped from the balcony" of his hotel room.

As per an autopsy report, the musician lost his life just after falling due to "internal and external" hemorrhages and several injuries, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office revealed to People.

One day after Payne's death, his One Direction brandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan shared a joint heartfelt tribute in memory of the singer on the official account of the band.

