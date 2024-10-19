Photo: Victoria Beckham hoping best for Brooklyn amid Cruz's confession: Source

Victoria Beckham has reportedly decided to put her faith in Brooklyn Beckham.

Despite garnering “womanizer” label, the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham is expected to find true love again by his mother, as per the findings of Closer Magazine.

“While she’s still on edge and understandably worries about all her children and their decisions, she is doing her best to have faith in her son,” an insider shared about the legendary fashion designer.

Reportedly, the former member of Spice Girls has decided to “hold onto the hope that when he does find love again, it will be with The One.”

This report comes before Cruz Beckham admitted being 'in love' with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Sharing his love for new girlfriend Jackie Apostel, the member of the Beckham family, who is famed for his career in music and fashion, wished his girlfriend on her birthday.

He penned on his official Instagram handle, "happy birthday i love you" while sharing an adorable snap of the songstress.

The click showed Jackie surrounded by a group of people in front of the cake, waiting to blow the candles.