Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger waiting to learn baby no 3's gender at birth

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are willing to know the gender of their 3rd baby on the way but not now.



The 45-year-old actor appeared in a recent episode of Today on October 17 with his costar Millie Bobbie Brown for the promotion of their new flick The Electric.

During the chat, Chris gave a few insights into his and his pregnant Katherine's upcoming baby

The host Savannah Guthrie asked the actor, "You don’t have to tell us, obviously, but do you know if it’s a boy or a girl?"

"We don’t know!" he responded.

"I’ve got my son Jack, and then the two girls. So we don’t know, we’ll wait. We wait and we’re surprised on the day," The Marvel actor continued.

"And he’s not lying, I can tell. He really doesn’t know." Brown chipped in.

"I have an intuition but I won’t say what it is in case I’m wrong and then the child sees this piece and that’s confusing to them. So one day, child, you’ll know I knew. I knew exactly who you were," The Jurassic World star further noted.

It is pertinent to mention that along with his two daughter Lyla, 4 and Eloise, 2 whom he shares with Katherine, Chris is also father to 12-year-old son whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.