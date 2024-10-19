Photo: Lady Gaga feeling 'crushed' after 'Joker: Folie À Deux' criticism: Report

Lady Gaga is reportedly feeling down in the dumps after her movie, Joker: Folie À Deux, failed to impress viewers.

After the release of the much-awaited sequel of Joker in cinemas on October 4, 2024, the film received many negative reviews.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, these bad reviews have left Lady Gaga completely “crushed.”

A tipster also shared that songstress is feeling despondent because her new film, costarring Joaquin Phoenix, “didn’t get better reviews.”

“That’s been hard to take and has really taken the wind out of her sails,” the source continued.

This report comes after Paul Schrader, the 78-year-old filmmaker, criticized the musical follow-up to the 2019 movie, in an interview with Jeremy O. Harris.

He began, "I don’t like the whole thing."

“I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough,” he declared.

Nonetheless, people who watched the entire movie were also left divided due to its ending.

Explaining his take on the controversial ending scene, Joaquin Phoenix shared in a chat with IGN, “There’s a warmth in that scene, which is nice,”

“That’s all that I was thinking about that I was after, is here’s this young man who’s telling me a joke and he’s nervous to tell me the joke,” he also addressed and claimed that “it’s a pretty good setup.”