Maggie Rogers sings One Direction's 'Night Changes' to honor Liam Payne

Maggie Roger honored late Liam Payne and One Direction's fans by singing the song, Night Changes.



On October 17, the 30-year-old singer songwriter gave the cocertgoers a surprise during her Don't Forget Me Tour stop at Boston's TD Garden by a heartwarming performance of the One Direction hit song Night Changes.

Roger said in a clip shared by a fan which she reposted to her official Instagram account, "This week in particular, I've been thinking just how precious life is and how quickly things can change."

"I was getting ready to go to dinner last night with one of my oldest friends, Claire... and she walked into my room and told me Liam Payne had died," she continued.

"We're just about the same age," the Grammy-nominated singer noted, adding. "Any time a public figure, especially a musical peer, slips off, it’s really present. And I've been sending a bunch of love to my friends and my band in the last couple of days — last couple of hours. I wanted to just honor anyone who has been touched by that music or those songs."

Roger then started to sing the piano rendition of the song but in a slow down version. The audience also sang along her.

“We’re only getting older, baby/And I’ve been thinking about it lately/Does it ever drive you crazy/Just how fast the night changes/ Everything that you’ve ever dreamed of/Disappearing when you wake up/But there’s nothing to be afraid of/Even when the night changes/It will never change me and you," she crooned.