King Charles takes big step after disappointing royal fans in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made a big announcement after claims that they have disappointed the royal fans upon their arrival in Australia.

As King Charles arrived in Australia, royal expert Roya Nikkhah claimed that the King and Camilla would not be at the races at Royal Randwick, the horse racing Australian Turf Club.

She tweeted, “The King and Queen will not be at the races tomorrow when the King Charles III stakes is run at @royalrandwick.

“Many Australian racegoers were hoping to catch a glimpse of them but Charles and Camilla, who land in Sydney tonight, will take a “down day” to rest from the journey.”

Now, another royal expert Chris Ship has claimed that the public have been invited to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla after their Sydney church service on Sunday.

He tweeted, “Any followers in Australia may wish to know, the public have been invited to meet King Charles & Queen Camilla after their Sydney church service on Sunday.

“It’s been added to the programme on top of Tuesday’s public event at Sydney Opera House.”

The royal expert also shared location of St Thomas’ Anglican Church, North Sydney.