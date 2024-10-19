Tom Hardy wants THIS to happen in 'Venom' crossover with 'Spider-Man'

Tom Hardy will soon be seen in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Tom Hardy hasn’t given up hope to fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man even though Venom: The Last Dance is his final movie in the franchise.

Hardy was at the New York Comic Con Friday to promote Venom: The Last Dance before its release next week. There, he shared his wish about fighting Spider-Man.

“I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never,” he said. “We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. ‘The Last Dance’ is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

In his last outing as Eddie Brock, the human half of the Venom symbiote in The Last Dance, the symbiote will be “on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Along with Tom Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.