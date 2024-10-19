Former child star Corey Feldman reacts to Diddy's arrest

Former child star Corey Feldman reacted to Sean “Diddy” Combs’s arrest, the rapper who was apprehended in September over multiple accusations.



As reported by Newsweek, the former child star, who is among the few celebrities who have spoken out against after the music mogul’s arrest, stated, “It’s disgusting and I’m so grateful justice is being served.”

Feldman, who has been candid about his experiences with sexual abuse in his self-financed documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, added, “I sincerely hope that there is a continuation of this, and all of these scumbags get taken down ’cause children need to be protected.”

In another interview as reported by TMZ, the 53-year-old was was asked if he was ever invited to the 54-year-old rapper’s parties, he responded, “No, no, no. I've never been to any of his parties.”

According to him, he has never met the guy (Diddy). He also noted that he was “a little old to be invited”, referencing the allegations against Diddy for sexually assaulting minors with his youngest victim being a 9-year-old.

The rapper, who is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for trial, has been accused of racketeering and sex trafficking.