Liam Payne’s ex says ‘negative comments’ from his fans have made grief worse

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer has opened up about her grief following the singer’s untimely and shock death on Wednesday.



The One Direction singer, who was only 31, plunged 45ft from the balcony of his room on the third floor of Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

To share her shock, Danielle took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote: “Over the last few days I’ve been trying to process the news of Liam’s death. Thank you to anyone who has taken the time to call, text, or DM sending condolences and offering support. I'm so grateful and it's helped more than you know.”

She continued: “In time I will share more, but right now I don't feel mentally strong enough to face the reality of what's happened. Like all of us, I too am grieving, and need to take some time to do that privately.”

She added: “It's a heartbreaking time, which has already been made so much more challenging due to receiving negative and misinformed comments as well pre conceived judgement from those who don't personally know me, Liam or anything about out relationship over the last 14 years.”

She concluded: “I will be back soon when I'm ready but until then please take care of each other.”

Liam and Danielle met on the X Factor and dated on and off from 2010 until 2012. The duo reportedly had a brief reconciliation back in 2022.