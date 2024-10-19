Kate Cassidy in shock after Liam Payne 'cheated' on her

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was in shock after it was claimed he was partying with call girls before his death.



“She just has heard about the prostitutes,” an insider told The Post. “She knew nothing about that. She just said she has to wrap her mind around it.”

The claim comes as a blow to the social media influencer who was already reeling from the death of her boyfriend, with whom she was in a relationship for two years, sources say,

It was “obviously a huge betrayal” for the influencer and it “hurts a lot," the bird chirped. “She hasn’t stopped crying,” they noted.

“She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”

Besides this, Kate paid a touching tribute to her boyfriend on social media writing, "For all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way" by everyone.

She continued, "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam," the 21-year-old concluded.

Liam fell from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was reportedly under the influence of potent drugs.