 
Geo News

Kate Cassidy in shock after Liam Payne 'cheated' on her

Sources say Liam Payne partied after his death with other women

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Kate Cassidy in shock after Liam Payne cheated on her
Kate Cassidy in shock after Liam Payne 'cheated' on her

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was in shock after it was claimed he was partying with call girls before his death.

“She just has heard about the prostitutes,” an insider told The Post. “She knew nothing about that. She just said she has to wrap her mind around it.”

The claim comes as a blow to the social media influencer who was already reeling from the death of her boyfriend, with whom she was in a relationship for two years, sources say,

It was “obviously a huge betrayal” for the influencer and it “hurts a lot," the bird chirped. “She hasn’t stopped crying,” they noted. 

“She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”

Besides this, Kate paid a touching tribute to her boyfriend on social media writing, "For all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way" by everyone.

She continued, "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam," the 21-year-old concluded.

Liam fell from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was reportedly under the influence of potent drugs.

Angelina Jolie turns heads with rumoured boyfriend Akala on red carpet
Angelina Jolie turns heads with rumoured boyfriend Akala on red carpet
Eddie Redmayne details Taylor Swift audition: There was ‘mud in her teeth'
Eddie Redmayne details Taylor Swift audition: There was ‘mud in her teeth'
Liam Payne's ex says 'negative comments' from his fans have made grief worse video
Liam Payne's ex says 'negative comments' from his fans have made grief worse
50 Cent reacts to Eminem becoming grandpa
50 Cent reacts to Eminem becoming grandpa
Jennifer Lopez keeping guards up amid Drake's flirt: Source
Jennifer Lopez keeping guards up amid Drake's flirt: Source
Andrew Garfield remembers Jessica Chastain's kind gesture during his mom's illness
Andrew Garfield remembers Jessica Chastain's kind gesture during his mom's illness
Prince William's holiday sport for George, Charlotte, Louis, revealed video
Prince William's holiday sport for George, Charlotte, Louis, revealed
Sabrina Carpenter shares historical moment with fans
Sabrina Carpenter shares historical moment with fans