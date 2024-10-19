Zayn Malik halts 'STAIRWAY TO THE SKY' tour after Liam Payne's tragic loss

 
Geo News

Web Desk
October 19, 2024

Zayn Malik has postponed the US leg of his STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR.

Following the tragic death of former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, Zayn has decided to postpone his tour.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the singer made the announcement for fans.

He wrote, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour."

"he dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them at soon at it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding," Zayn added.

Liam passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room.

Following his tragic loss, tributes from fellow One Direction members poured in including, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Zayn also penned a heartfelt tribute, writing, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives."

Additionally, Zayn's STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR marks his first tour as a solo artist since parting ways from One Direction.

