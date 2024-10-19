Madonna 'moved' by Billie Eilish and Finneas' concert as she grieves brother's loss

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas had a legendary guest in the crowd of their concert at New York City.



Madonna admires Billie Eilish and Finneas' sibling bond after the death of her younger brother Christopher Ciccone.

As Madonna made her first public appearance after the death of Christopher on October 4, she decided to attend Billie and Finneas' concert in the New York City.

On Thursday night, Madonna stepped out to attend the Bird of a Feather crooner's concert along with her boyfriend Akeem Morris.

An insider told DailyMail, "Madonna finds the relationship that Billie shares with her brother very moving. Seeing how close they are is very meaningful to Madonna."

According to source she didn't "want to get any special treatment" therefore decided to sit in the crowd instead of VIP section.

"Madonna has reinvented herself so many times and is highly respected by everyone. She has been a huge supporter of Billie and adamantly defends her any chance she gets," they added.

It is worth mentioning that both singers share a special bond as they previously made headlines after Madonna defended Billie's style choices in 2021.

Madonna told Elle, "Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she's been a teenager all this time."

"But] if she wants to turn around and take photographs where she is portrayed as a feminine woman, showing her body in a way that she hasn't in the past, then why should she be punished for it?" she added.