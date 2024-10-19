Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance

 
Fans believe Steve Martin dropped 'confirmation' about Martin Short and Meryl Streep romance

October 19, 2024

Steve Martin has seemingly dropped a hint about Meryl Streep and Martin Short's romance.

On Saturday, Steve took to his Instagram and posted a cryptic photo with his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl and Martin, igniting the on-going rumours about the duo's romance.

The photo was a screenshot of Glamour magazine's report about the duo's relationship timeline.

However, Steve placed a red circle symbol, aka universal NO symbol on his own face.

This has sparked reactions from fans who think Steve is trying to drop a major hint about his friends' rumoured romance.

Although the photo had no caption, fans and followers flooded the comments section guessing the possible romance.

One hilariously added, "the fact that you didn’t even add a caption."

"Is this the couple reveal we’ve been waiting for?," another user guessed.

The third commented, "I'm taking this as confirmation. I've never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors.." "it's finally us.....and your friends steve" vibes," one user joked.

However, one user stated, "I don't know why the thought of Meryl and Martin makes me so happy but it honestly fills my heart with joy."

