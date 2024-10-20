Photo: Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly enamoured with Molly Gordon.



However, the actor has been warned not to date his Bear co-star as it could harm his reputation, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with the outlet, “Everyone warned him not to go there with her."

Explaining the rationale behind this advice, the tipster dished, "It was too close for comfort because he’s got the attention span of a gnat when it comes to beautiful women."

The star has reportedly dated three different women even since he divorced his wife.

“He completely sucks them in and then leaves them totally heartbroken,” the source continued about why Jeremy has been branded as a "womanizer" in the industry.

"But he can’t seem to help himself and now he’s insisting that this is the real deal," the source continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "It has everyone rolling their eyes at what a womanizer he’s become.”