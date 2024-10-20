 
Geo News

Kaley Cuoco reveals how ‘Big Bang Theory' changed her life

Kaley Cuoco talks about the impact of Big Bang Theory on her life

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

American actor Kaley Cuoco admits shooting hit TV series Big Bang Theory was one of the best times of her life.

The actor, who rose to fame overnight for her role as Penny in the show, confesses she has learnt a lot from her experience.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cuoco said: "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre,"

She says. "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had."

The actress admits: "I would absolutely reprise that role."

Asked if she would like to reprise her role, Cuoco said: "100%,"

She added: "I love that character, and I always will."

‘Disturbed' Ellen DeGeneres to take extreme measures: Source
‘Disturbed' Ellen DeGeneres to take extreme measures: Source
Why Al Pacino walk out of 'The Godfather' premiere?
Why Al Pacino walk out of 'The Godfather' premiere?
Liam Payne's father pays tribute to singer where he died
Liam Payne's father pays tribute to singer where he died
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have radar on different prizes video
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have radar on different prizes
Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source
Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids
Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source
Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source
Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance
Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance