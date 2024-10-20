Kaley Cuoco reveals how ‘Big Bang Theory' changed her life

American actor Kaley Cuoco admits shooting hit TV series Big Bang Theory was one of the best times of her life.



The actor, who rose to fame overnight for her role as Penny in the show, confesses she has learnt a lot from her experience.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cuoco said: "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre,"

She says. "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had."

The actress admits: "I would absolutely reprise that role."

Asked if she would like to reprise her role, Cuoco said: "100%,"

She added: "I love that character, and I always will."