Sarah Ferguson was ‘furious' after Meghan Markle meddling

Sarah Ferguson was upset with Meghan Markle as her second daughter, Princess Eugenie, prepared to tie the knot.



The Duchess of York was shocked when Meghan stole the spotlight from the bride to announce that she was expecting her first child.

Tom Bower wrote in his book: "Many wondered why Meghan chose to reveal her news on the bride's big day.”

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," reports MailOnline.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah,"

wrote Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett in Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry And Meghan's Shocking Split With The House Of Windsor.

Harry was quick to announce the birth of his first baby, Prince Archie, as he spoke to press outside Windsor Castle back in 2019.

He said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy. I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing."