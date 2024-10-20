 
Steve Martin breaks silence over Meryl Streep, Martin Short dating rumors

Meryl Streep and Martin Short sparked dating rumors when they were seen close to each other at the Golden Globes ceremony on January 7, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Steve Martin just put forward his stance on the relationship rumors about Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

Taking to his official Instagram account The Pink Panther star uploaded a rather cryptic post to the social media platform.

Martin addressed the close relationship of his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, sharing a photo from a Glamour magazine article that featured all three of the iconic stars.

However, hilariously, the Father of the Bride actor’s face had a red “prohibited” symbol, hiding his face, indicating he might just be the third wheel amongst the two speculated love birds.

Even though the comedian himself wrote no caption to the post, fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their opinion over the post.

A fan, referencing the famous “your friend Steve” third wheel meme, commented, “" it's finally us.....and your friends steve" vibes.”

"Are you confirming this relationship?" another inquired.

Martin’s post has come shortly after Streep and Short were pictured together, going out for a cozy dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, earlier this week.

Additionally, rumors that the two actors, who have also played on-screen love interests of each other, might just be dating, started swirling after they were spotted getting close at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony.

