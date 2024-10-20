Kate Middleton, Prince William's reaction to Meghan Markle first pregnancy laid bare

Kate Middleton, Prince William's reaction to Meghan first pregnancy laid bare

Prince Harry and his elder brother William were once very close and the royal siblings even shared secrets with each other.



In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry revealed that William was one of the first people he shared good and secret news about their first baby.

Harry recalled telling William the news that Meghan was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Prince Archie.

Prince Harry also revealed William’s reaction to the good news.

Harry writes, “We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said ‘we must tell Kate Middleton.”

Meghan Markle and Harry shared the secret at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

The duke said, “She [Kate] was across the room talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted.”

“So we went and told Kate, and she also gave us big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I’d hoped — as I’d wished,” Harry continued.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child Prince Archie on 6th May 2019.