Photo: AnnaSophia Robb recalls a horrifying experience

AnnaSophia Robb recently opened up about the time when she first witnessed wrinkles on her face.

The actress who is popular for her work as a child star recently sat down for an interview with WWD.

During this chat, AnnaSophia Robb expressed her excitement over hitting 30 and stated that she wants to play more mature roles now.

"So many people see my work and they think of the films that I did when I was younger, which I'm so proud of,” she began.

The actress went on to admit, “I’m so grateful for those projects, but it's also fun to be able to grow up."

For those unversed, AnnaSophia played Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory after making her feature film debut at the age of nine in Because of Winn-Dixie.

"I saw wrinkles on my face for the first time. I was slightly horrified, and then I was also like, 'I made it. I've been doing this for so long and I was like 'I'm a grown up now,'" she confessed.

Speaking of her role in the crime thriller, Rebel Ridge, she shared, "I've been working for a long time and I feel very grateful to be part of something where the story will last."

She also addressed, "I think in the culture where things pop up and then they go away, it's like you're the hot thing for a week maybe, and then it disappears.”

Before resigning from the chat, AnnaSophia declared, “I don't feel that way about this project. I've lived with it for so long that I feel like it'll hold up. That's why we make stories."