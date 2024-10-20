One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month

Liam Payne's funeral is reportedly expected to take place next month.

After an update given on late One Direction star's autopsy, Mirror has reported that the funeral might take place in early November.

According to the outlet, Liam's body will remain in Argentina until the results of toxicological tests are known.

Following the investigation his body will be sent to the family back to his country England.

These claims have reportedly been made by Argentinian newspaper Clarin, which quoted the insiders from British Embassy.

The source stated, "We are supporting Liam Payne's family and are in contact with local authorities."

Earlier this week, the Public Prosecutor's Office shared in the statement, "The head injuries were sufficient to cause death , while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, chest, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death."

The singer passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, after falling down from the balcony of his hotel room.

Following the tragic loss his family released a statement, stating, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."