 
Geo News

One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

One Direction star Liam Paynes funeral set for THIS month
One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month

Liam Payne's funeral is reportedly expected to take place next month.

After an update given on late One Direction star's autopsy, Mirror has reported that the funeral might take place in early November.

According to the outlet, Liam's body will remain in Argentina until the results of toxicological tests are known.

Following the investigation his body will be sent to the family back to his country England.

These claims have reportedly been made by Argentinian newspaper Clarin, which quoted the insiders from British Embassy.

The source stated, "We are supporting Liam Payne's family and are in contact with local authorities."

Earlier this week, the Public Prosecutor's Office shared in the statement, "The head injuries were sufficient to cause death , while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, chest, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death."

The singer passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, after falling down from the balcony of his hotel room.

Following the tragic loss his family released a statement, stating, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Fans go crazy as Taylor Swift flaunts big smile during special 'Eras Tour' moment video
Fans go crazy as Taylor Swift flaunts big smile during special 'Eras Tour' moment
Taylor Swift branded Miami fans as most rewarding people
Taylor Swift branded Miami fans as most rewarding people
Prince Harry recounts being treated as the ‘villain' by the Royal Family
Prince Harry recounts being treated as the ‘villain' by the Royal Family
Timothee Chalamet's look-alike break silence on comparisons
Timothee Chalamet's look-alike break silence on comparisons
Billie Eilish, Finneas stun 'SNL' audience with two hit tracks
Billie Eilish, Finneas stun 'SNL' audience with two hit tracks
Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert
Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert
Kardashian sisters teasing Kim Kardashian over new look: Source
Kardashian sisters teasing Kim Kardashian over new look: Source
Ariana Grande gets honest about Cynthia Erivo's poster
Ariana Grande gets honest about Cynthia Erivo's poster