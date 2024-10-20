 
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, recently announced mini-concert residency in Las Vegas

October 20, 2024

50 Cent still get nervous before performing on stage.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has revealed that how it feels to perform on stage after all these years.

The 49-year-old rapper stated, "When I get ready to perform, I get butterflies for the first minute."

He added, "It's like nervous energy. I think if and when that stops, you shouldn't do it anymore, because you no longer care about the outcome of a show."

This comes after 50 Cent recently announced mini-concert residency in Las Vegas, which will extend throughout the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

During the same interview, 50 Cent also shared his plans for this show, saying, "I've been trying to put this together the whole time."

"The things that I couldn't do before in my productions, I revisited all those different things. I said, ‘We should try this. Just do this all extra stuff.’ I got a team of guys helping me with the show," he continued.

The rapper said, "I’m conscious of the way we hear things, like the way the audience is listening to things."

"I make things that bridge my audience ... to the new audience, and stuff like that. A lot of the stuff that I did in the very beginning, it matches up to the tone of things that are going on in the neighborhoods now," he added.

