Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations

Taylor Swift has opened up about how she decided final locations of the Eras Tour.

On Friday, Swift kicked off the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Miami.

During the second show, the Lover hitmaker addressed the crowd, saying, "We decided, if we’re going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen, we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable."

She continued, "So there was only one conclusion for how to kick off this last leg, and that is Miami, Florida!"

The 14 times Grammy winner made both Friday and Saturday shows in Miami memorable as she brought out her collaborator Florence Welch to perform Florida!!! from latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift also introduced new looks for the final leg, flaunting four different outfits as she kicked off the last leg.

The Eras Tour that began in March 2023 is set to conclude in December 2024.