Meghan Markle has ‘secret weapon' in bag to bring down Royals

Meghan Markle seemingly has a secret weapon she could use to bring down the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex mentioned in 2022 that she wrote an account of her time with the Royals in a diary which is still safe with her.

Jennie Bond, ex-BBC royal correspondent, shared: "It's more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the Royal Family since."

"Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series."

"I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life. So I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir."