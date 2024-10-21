Prince Harry drew line with King Charles: ‘Don't speak about my wife'

Prince Harry once lashed out at King Charles over disrespect towards beloved wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who was in the UK at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, was told he is welcome at Balmoral, the castle where Her Majesty breathed her last but was urged to leave Meghan at home.

A furious Harry then told King Charles to treat his wife with respect.

Sharing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry said: "He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want... her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it."

"Don't ever speak about my wife that way." He continued: "He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn't want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't. Then that's all you needed to say."

It was revealed that Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, did also not visit Balmoral as she stayed at home with her young children.