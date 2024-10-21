Prince Harry to leave Meghan in US amid separation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a villa in Portugal to support their separate lives.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now have a base in Europe, have done so to support their different career paths.

Royal expert Nathan Kay reveals: “Recently, Harry and Meghan purchased a villa in Portugal, conveniently close to his cousin, Princess Eugenie, sparking speculation about a possible return to Europe.”

“Could this be Harry’s new home while Meghan spends more time in the United States? Only time will tell,” he adds.

“Harry’s recent solo appearances in New York, London, and South Africa - without Meghan by his side - raise questions about the future of their public life as a couple.”

“Royal insiders and the public alike seem to have had enough of the couple’s public mudslinging.

“Meghan, once expected to make waves in Hollywood, hasn’t quite captured the interest many predicted, and the red carpets of Tinseltown remain largely out of reach,” says the expert.

“As for Harry, his candid memoir was a bestseller, but the explosive claims may have come at a price,” says Kay.