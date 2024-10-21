 
Geo News

Justin Bieber teases potential music in cryptic post

The singer has not released any solo album since 2021

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Justin Bieber teases potential music in cryptic post
Justin Bieber teases potential music in cryptic post

Justin Bieber might be working on new music and Hailey Bieber is there to support her

The two-time Grammy winning artist took to his official instagram account on Sunday, October 20 to share some snaps from a studio, as if a new project is under work.

In the cryptic post, the 30-year-old musician shared a series of photos of Justin with keyboards, sound boards, and pianos, hinting at some potential music in the future.

The final slide of the carousel showed Hailey and Bieber sharing an intimate cute moment.

Moreover, in one of the photos Justin can be seen sipping coffee from a paper cup.

Justin left the caption section empty with only the name of the photographer, "@Rory Kramer."

It is pertinent to mention that the potential album would be Justin's first since his last album Justice released in 2021 and will be counted as his seventh album.

Justin released his debut album My World 2.0. in 2010.

In 2023 and 2022 Justin collaborated with rapper Don Toliver and released their joint singles Honest and Private Landing respectively.

Tamera Mowry-Housley acknowledges realities of working moms
Tamera Mowry-Housley acknowledges realities of working moms
Cheryl Hines reveals 'feeling good' amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drama
Cheryl Hines reveals 'feeling good' amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drama
King Charles jokes about age during first speech in Australia video
King Charles jokes about age during first speech in Australia
Gracie Abrams pays tribute to Taylor Swift after 'coming home' on 'Eras Tour'
Gracie Abrams pays tribute to Taylor Swift after 'coming home' on 'Eras Tour'
AnnaSophia Robb recalls a horrifying experience
AnnaSophia Robb recalls a horrifying experience
Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show
Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show
Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations
Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations