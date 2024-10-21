Justin Bieber teases potential music in cryptic post

Justin Bieber might be working on new music and Hailey Bieber is there to support her



The two-time Grammy winning artist took to his official instagram account on Sunday, October 20 to share some snaps from a studio, as if a new project is under work.

In the cryptic post, the 30-year-old musician shared a series of photos of Justin with keyboards, sound boards, and pianos, hinting at some potential music in the future.

The final slide of the carousel showed Hailey and Bieber sharing an intimate cute moment.



Moreover, in one of the photos Justin can be seen sipping coffee from a paper cup.

Justin left the caption section empty with only the name of the photographer, "@Rory Kramer."

It is pertinent to mention that the potential album would be Justin's first since his last album Justice released in 2021 and will be counted as his seventh album.

Justin released his debut album My World 2.0. in 2010.

In 2023 and 2022 Justin collaborated with rapper Don Toliver and released their joint singles Honest and Private Landing respectively.