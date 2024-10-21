Rosie O'Donnell breaks silence on daughter’s arrest over multiple charges

Rosie O'Donnell is addressing her daughter’s charges concerning felony child neglect and drug possession.



The 62-year-old comedian saw the arrest of her eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, on September 10 but the latter managed to get released that month via a a $2,000 bond, per Marinette County jail records.

She was later booked into Oconto County Jail on October 11, where she is still in custody.

Her initial charges in Marinette County included multiple felony counts such as neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, People cited court records.

She was also charged with four misdemeanors, including possession of THC, drug paraphernalia, and illegally obtained prescription drugs, as well as disorderly conduct.

Her charges in Oconto County include felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The mom of four, 27, is due to appear in court on November 4 and 7, court records reveal.



Rosie, who adopted Chelsea with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter when she was a baby, has addressed the situation in a recent statement via Instagram.

Alongside an old selfie of Chelsea, the comedian wrote, “Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time."

"Sadly, this is not new for our family," the family stated. "Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."