King Charles makes history with latest move in Australia

The palace has also released King Charles and Queen Camilla's photos

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made history with their latest move in Australia.

The monarch, who is currently in Australia for his first tour as King, touched down in capital Canberra on Monday, where he honoured the nation´s wartime sacrifices.

The King and Queen are on a nine-day jaunt through Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since his life-changing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

According to palace, King Charles and Camilla made history as they became the first members of the Royal Family who have been able to formally acknowledge ‘Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Veterans’ at this new memorial.

The palace said, “Since 1941, when the @AWMemorial was built, almost every royal visit to Australia, has featured a formal wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Solider.

“The King and Queen had a moment of reflection at the ‘For our Country’ Memorial to acknowledge the deep connection that First Nation Australians have with their land and the role they continue to play in defending it.”


