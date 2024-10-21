Jelly Roll slams social media platform as he makes major announcement

Singer Jelly Roll has had his fill of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and dubbed it the most toxic platform.



Jelly Roll’s comments also suggest that he may take a hiatus from the platform. He wrote: “This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. Lol.”

“This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane,” he added.

“It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol,” he concluded.

The 39-year-old singer has once before quit social media after he was bullied over his weight.

A few weeks after that, he told Variety, “Oh man. I’m sure I’ll be back, but right now I’m not thinking about anything.”

“I probably shouldn’t elaborate on this because nobody on my team wants me to, but I don’t have a problem with social media,” he continued.

He went on to share that “it wasn’t just bullying that did it. It was not only the toxicity of social media, but the addiction of it.”

“I was becoming too busy to waste hours of my life scrolling. I can honestly say that I’ve been off social media for a few months now and I’ve never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded,” he added.

“I’ve also never had less of an idea what was going on in the world, but I tell you what, I’m definitely not coming back before the election. Bad joke,” he concluded.

Jelly Rolls’ apparent social media hiatus comes after he shared that he was ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous at just 14. On the professional front, he made his Saturday Night Live debut during the 50th season premiere of the show.