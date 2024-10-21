Is Joe Alwyn choosing sides with Taylor Swift's rival Kendall Jenner?

Joe Alwyn has seemingly joined ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's rival gang.



On Saturday, Joe, who split from Swift last year after six-year relationship, posed alongside Kendall Jenner, who is known for fractious relationship with the Blank Space crooner.

The official Instagram handle of Vogue shared carousel of photos from Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner joins forces with Taylor Swift's exes Joe Alwyn, Patrick Schwarzenegger

However, one photo that caught everyone's attention was Kendall posing with Joe and another of Swift's exes Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The photo has sparked abuzz among Swift's fans as it seemed to send a clear message about new allegiances.

Kendall and Swift's feud dates back to when both were both linked to One Direction star Harry Styles.

Nevertheless, the 14-times Grammy winner has been in the feud with Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, which began in 2016 after the SKIMS founder's then husband Kanye West released track Famous, claiming in the lyrics, "'I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous."

This lyric, which hinted to Kanye interrupting Taylor's 2009 MTV win, was claimed to have been approved by Swift before the release.

Still, the Lover hitmaker denied the claims, revealing that she was "never made aware of the actual lyric."

Anyways, this photo from Academy Museum has sparked reaction from fans, who are confused after seeing this allegiance.

"Joe with Kendall is wild," one commented, while another added, "Joe with Kendall is such a low blow dig photo op."

The third comment read, "Kendall in between Joe AND Patrick."

"Not Kendall Jenner with Joe alwyn," the fourth commentator stated.

This comes as Taylor Swift kicks off her final leg of the Eras Tour in Miami.