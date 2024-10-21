Florence Pugh shares moving experience of working alongside Andrew Garfield

Florence Pugh recently opened up about her “rewarding” experience of working alongside Andrew Garfield in her new film We Live In Time.

Pugh took to her Instagram, and speaking highly of Garfield, she wrote, “Thank you Andrew. I’ll forever be empowered by what we created together and the performer you made me want to be each day.”

The Black Widow actress further added, saying, “I’ve been desperate for a role like this for a few years. A woman who is current and relatable and going through all of the conversations modern women are going through daily.” Pugh wrote.

“Performing Nick Paynes script on John Crowley’s sets has to be one of my highlights of my career,” the 28-year-old star concluded by showing reverence for Paynes and Crowley.

Moreover, the post had a series of pictures, including the film’s promotion poster, behind-the-scenes glimpses, Pugh rocking a shaved head, and a picture of the Amazing Spider-Man star beaming under an umbrella between takes.



Notably, Pugh’s post came after Garfield shed light on his and Paugh’s dedication to do justice with their characters on the Happy Sad podcast earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that We Live In Time, a movie that will premiere on January 1, 2024, revolves around two lovers whose love story takes a tragic turn.