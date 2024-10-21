Niecy Nash pokes fun at 'flirting' with Travis Kelce at 'Grotesquerie' set

Niecy Nash got candid about her flirting skills!

The Grotesquerie star, who would be sharing the screen with the NFL star, Travis Kelce, stated that she found it “easy” to flirt with the athlete.

As she spoke of Ryan Murphy's drama series, Nash had a conversation with Us Weekly and said, "I was born to flirt, so that part is easy.”

“The blessing about this particular show for an actor is that most of the characters play. Travis went from being a charming person who worked at the hospital to being down and out on his luck guy who has a mullet,” she added, speaking of the Super Bowl champion’s on-screen character, Ed Laclan.

She also heaped praises for Murphy, with whom she has also worked on Monster, saying, "Ryan and I have a great relationship. It’s built on three things: love, respect, and foolishness. The third one is really what keeps us going. But Lois went on a journey and when you meet her, she’s at the height of her addiction. She is so close to her rock bottom."

Travis Kelce is currently dating the pop sensation, Taylor Swift, a relationship that was praised by Murphy who noted how the Blank Space crooner was "very supportive" of her boyfriend’s acting debut.