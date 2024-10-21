Lady Gaga unveils release date for song 'Disease' from album 'LG7'

Lady Gaga just teased the first track off her highly-anticipated album, LG7!

As per her promise, the Hold My Hand singer is now geared to show the world her first song from the seventh studio album of the artist.

Titled Disease, this musical endeavor was unveiled by Gaga after the release of her Bruno Mars duet, Die With A Smile.

On Monday, October 21, the Born This Way crooner took to her official Instagram account to reveal the release date for Disease, as the caption, along with a pre-save link, read, “Disease 10.25,” underneath the concept art for the song.

Eagle eyed fans previously noted that Gaga had crafted a playlist on the streaming app, Spotify called, “.com” with the titles of each song in the playlist stylized in lowercase letters.

When a fan would visit gagadisease.com, a lyric appears: "I could play the doctor." And then moving forward to icouldplaythedoctor.com, it reveals the lyric "I can cure your disease," and so forth.

“I could play the doctor / I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner / I could make you believe / Lay you down like 1 2 3 / Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness / I can cure ya / Cure your disease,” are the entirety of the lyrics revealed, as of yet.