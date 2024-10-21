Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence gushes over 'perfect timing' for second child

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly thrilled to be mom again.

On Sunday, Jennifer announced her pregnancy with husband Cooke Maroney via Vogue magazine.

The couple, who are already parents to their two-year-old son Cy Maroney, are said to be happy to become mom and dad again.

An insider has told PEOPLE magazine that the Hunger Games actress "loves being a mom."

They added, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."

"She's very happy with Cooke. They are great together. He's super chill and it rubs off on her," the source added about the couple, who tied the knot in October 2019.

Previously, speaking with Interview Magazine last year, Jennifer, who tries to keep her son away from paparazzi, talks about how she protects her son.

She said, "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'"

However, after the birth of her son, she realized that her "energy is more important to him than anything else."

Jennifer said that therefore "I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don't have a choice. You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk."