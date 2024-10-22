 
Geo News

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs told victim ‘it's time to party' ahead of abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of abusing multiple minors

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in trouble yet again with a new list of victims accusing him of sexual assault.

In a filing made by two men and three woman — one of whom was 13 at the time, Combs is dragged for ruthless abuse.

The alleged incidents span from 2000 to 2022, it is reported.

In their statements, one of the victims admitted Combs had a terrifying look on his face ahead of the act.

The accuser, who was a minor at the time reveals the rapper has "crazed look in his eyes," and allegedly told her, "You are ready to party!”

Meanwhile, Combs lawyers have denied the allegations by the victims.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," the statement says.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Charlie Cox teases exciting update about 'Daredevil'
Charlie Cox teases exciting update about 'Daredevil'
Kim Kardashian focuses 'on being a mom': Source
Kim Kardashian focuses 'on being a mom': Source
Kate Cassidy supported Liam Payne during legal troubles
Kate Cassidy supported Liam Payne during legal troubles
King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia
King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia
Meryl Streep all smiles after possible Martin Short romance 'confirmation'
Meryl Streep all smiles after possible Martin Short romance 'confirmation'
Metallica 2025 Australian surprise tour stop plans revealed
Metallica 2025 Australian surprise tour stop plans revealed
David Henrie reflects on his friendship with Selena Gomez
David Henrie reflects on his friendship with Selena Gomez
Nicole Kidman reveals how carefully intimate scenes in 'Babygirl' were filmed
Nicole Kidman reveals how carefully intimate scenes in 'Babygirl' were filmed