Sean ‘Diddy' Combs told victim ‘it's time to party' ahead of abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in trouble yet again with a new list of victims accusing him of sexual assault.



In a filing made by two men and three woman — one of whom was 13 at the time, Combs is dragged for ruthless abuse.

The alleged incidents span from 2000 to 2022, it is reported.

In their statements, one of the victims admitted Combs had a terrifying look on his face ahead of the act.

The accuser, who was a minor at the time reveals the rapper has "crazed look in his eyes," and allegedly told her, "You are ready to party!”

Meanwhile, Combs lawyers have denied the allegations by the victims.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," the statement says.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”