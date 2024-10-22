Kim Kardashian ‘struggles' to balance as Kanye hardly shows up

Kim Kardashian is all on her own as she brings up her four young kids.



The reality TV star, who filed for divorce form Kanye West in 2021, is taking care of her kid and juggling career single handedly.

"Kanye is sadly not around very much. She's pretty much a single mom," as insider tells PEOPLE.

"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."

The source continues, "Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."

Kim and Kanye share four kids: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5

They add that the SKIMS co-founder "is not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids." Kim