King Charles Australia heckling was ‘deliberate' attempt

King Charles’ heckling in Australia was a deliberate plan, says an observer and Royal editor.



Expert Emily Ferguson, who was a spectator of the drama that unfolded in the parliament yesterday, says she saw Senator Lidia Thrope making a deliberate attempt to defame King Charles.

She notes: “I quickly scrambled back to my feet and leaned over the balcony to get a better look at the woman hurling abuse at the 75-year-old monarch.”

“Recording the protestor from my phone, I watched as she calmly and deliberately made her way down the aisle towards the stage, where the king, queen, and other officials were seated.”

The expert added: “Wearing a long possum skin coat, she yelled: ‘This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King, you are not our King.’”

“While it all unfolded, the hundred-odd guests stood in stunned silence.Security guards made a beeline for her and slowly but directed her towards the exit,” the expert continued.

“They didn't forcibly remove her, but as they enveloped her to usher her away, she became increasingly animated, shouting: "You destroyed our land, give us a treaty - we want a treaty, we want a treaty with this country. This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King, you are not our King."

“It took almost a minute for security to remove the lone protestor. As she was being moved back into the foyer, she shouted: "F*** the colonies."

“It wasn't until I looked back at separate video footage that I noticed the King remained completely calm during the outburst, turning to quietly speak to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sat beside him,” the expert revealed.