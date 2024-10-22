Liam Payne found with 'substances in his system': Report

Multiple drugs have been found in Liam Payne's body as per reports.



A partial autopsy report of the late singer-songwriter unveiled that he "had multiple substances in his system" when he fell from the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to sources confirmed to ABC News.

As per the news, outlet reported, a recreational drug out of many substances found founf in Payne's body was "pink cocaine," which includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA which according to the National Capital Poison Center is not necessarily cocaine.

To ingest the mentioned drug "an improvised aluminum pipe" was found in the One Direction alum's room as per insiders.

The report further suggests that the singer's body will be kept in Argentina till the completion of the autopsy report.

Previously, a preliminary autopsy report revealed that Payne lost his life after "internal and external" hemorrhages and several injuries, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.