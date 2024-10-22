'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park supports charity that once helped her

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park stepped out with co-star and real-life beau Paul Forman to support a special cause.



Ashley and Paul attend Make-A-Wish’s 2024 Masquerade Wish Gala where the actress was honored. The gala was hosted by Anthony Anderson and featured a performance from Julianne Hough.

She revealed in a statement that she benefited from the charity when she was 15 and had Leukemia. She used her wish so her family could go to New York and watch a play together.

“When I was 15, I was diagnosed with Leukemia and, after many long months of going through treatment and being isolated in the hospital, my wish took my whole family to New York to see a Broadway show. After many months apart, it brought my family joy to experience this wish together,” Ashley said.

She continued: “When children and their families are dealing with unplanned hospital stays and uncomfortable treatments, a wish can give children a chance to reclaim a piece of their childhood and a sense of control. This wish changed the course of my life.”

Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris alongside Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon, Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, and more.