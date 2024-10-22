 
Critics divided over 'Venom: The Last Dance'

'Venom: The Last Dance' received mixed responses from reviewers

October 22, 2024

Venom: The Last Dance has divided critics as the Tom Hardy franchise’s send-off received mixed reviews in early reactions.

Writing for ComicBook, Chris Killian said, "Simply put - Venom 3 is classic guilty pleasure cinema. Turn your brains off and let #Venom snack on ‘em."

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell opined, "Venom: The Last Dance is the most entertaining of the trilogy."

Erik Voss wrote in New Rockstars that the film is a "very weird, very fun" movie and a "confidently bonkers road trip."

While Drew Taylor described Venom 3 in The Wrap, "The insanity has been ramped up significantly, but so has the heart."

Other critics, however, are less impressed by the Sony film. "It’s basically two movies stitched together," Inverse's Jacob Kleinmann penned.

Sean O'Connell from Cinema Blend wrote, "I think #VenomTheLastDance is the best of the three, while still being incredibly bad. It’s bizarre, and watchable, because it’s willing to try anything. Symbiote fish? 

"Sure. Mrs. Chen dance sequence? Why not. I laughed a few times, but this trilogy accomplished very little. Sigh."

